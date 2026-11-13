📢 Penn High students: apply to be a Freshman Mentor

Penn High School is looking for students entering grades 10–12 to serve as Freshman Mentors and help 9th graders feel at home.

Each mentor works with a small group of 2–5 freshmen, meeting once a week during study hall in the first semester to lead activities and talk about:

School safety and mental health awareness

and Cyberbullying and smart choices online

and smart choices online Stress management

Drugs and alcohol awareness

Clubs, sports, and getting involved at Penn

Mentors also help at the Freshman Walk-Around before school starts and at Penn High School Open Houses.

To qualify, you must:

Be in good academic, attendance, and disciplinary standing

standing Be kind, responsible, and a positive role model

Be willing to lead small-group discussions

Attend a required training day near the start of the school year

How to apply: Fill out an application in the spring of your 9th, 10th, or 11th grade year. Applications are usually due shortly before Spring Break.

Questions? Contact sponsors Marni Cronk or Nancy Block or check the current Program of Studies.