🏥 Mishawaka Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & Clinical Roles Hiring Now

Mishawaka’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses and clinical staff. If you’re ready for a change of pace—or a pay bump—these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Center4Hospice

Center4Hospice Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri)

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift hospice RN role with a steady Monday–Friday schedule, focused on home visits and holistic end-of-life care. Good fit if you like autonomy, building deep relationships with families, and getting out of the hospital setting.

Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Joseph Health System

Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time, 12-hour days

Shift: Weekends (Sat & Sun) + one weekday; $7.05/hr weekend premium ; up to $8,700 sign-on bonus

Weekends (Sat & Sun) + one weekday; ; Salary: Not listed (bonus + premium pay noted)

Peri-op RN role supporting pre-op/post-op on 12-hour day shifts with no mandatory overtime. Comes with day-one benefits, tuition help (including ASN-to-BSN), and a solid sign-on bonus for experienced peri-op nurses.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Mishawaka, IN (covers Mishawaka, South Bend, Goshen)

(covers Mishawaka, South Bend, Goshen) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, hours between 6:45am–6:00pm + rotating Saturdays

Mon–Fri, hours between 6:45am–6:00pm + rotating Saturdays Salary: Not listed; extra $2.00/hr float incentive + mileage reimbursement

Great for experienced phlebotomists who like variety and travel between sites. You’ll see all age groups, handle a mix of lab work and front-desk tasks, and get access to Labcorp’s full benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Substance Abuse Center

Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time, nights

Pay: LPN: $35–$40/hr | RN: $40–$45/hr

Night-shift role in a detox/substance abuse setting, focused on withdrawal management, meds, and crisis response. Strong hourly pay plus 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO for nurses with at least 1 year in a related field.

Employer: Center for Hospice Care

Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed

Front-door hospice role focused on pre-assessments and new patient admissions, mostly in homes and facilities. Ideal if you enjoy assessments, education, and coordinating care plans while still having meaningful patient and family contact.

Employer: Center for Hospice Care

Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri)

Salary: Not listed

Another posting for the hospice visit nurse role, with the same focus on home visits, symptom management, and family teaching. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement with employer contribution, PTO, and wellness perks for eligible full-time staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings they don’t always list in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.