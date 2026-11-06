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🏥 Mishawaka Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & Clinical Roles Hiring Now
Mishawaka’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses and clinical staff. If you’re ready for a change of pace—or a pay bump—these local openings are worth a look.
Visit Nurse Hospice 8–5 Mon–Fri
- Employer: Center4Hospice
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri)
- Salary: Not listed
Day-shift hospice RN role with a steady Monday–Friday schedule, focused on home visits and holistic end-of-life care. Good fit if you like autonomy, building deep relationships with families, and getting out of the hospital setting.
Registered Nurse – Post Op – Weekends
- Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Joseph Health System
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour days
- Shift: Weekends (Sat & Sun) + one weekday; $7.05/hr weekend premium; up to $8,700 sign-on bonus
- Salary: Not listed (bonus + premium pay noted)
Peri-op RN role supporting pre-op/post-op on 12-hour day shifts with no mandatory overtime. Comes with day-one benefits, tuition help (including ASN-to-BSN), and a solid sign-on bonus for experienced peri-op nurses.
Phlebotomist – Float
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Mishawaka, IN (covers Mishawaka, South Bend, Goshen)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, hours between 6:45am–6:00pm + rotating Saturdays
- Salary: Not listed; extra $2.00/hr float incentive + mileage reimbursement
Great for experienced phlebotomists who like variety and travel between sites. You’ll see all age groups, handle a mix of lab work and front-desk tasks, and get access to Labcorp’s full benefits and growth paths.
RN/LPN (Nights) – Substance Abuse Center
- Employer: Substance Abuse Center
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Pay: LPN: $35–$40/hr | RN: $40–$45/hr
Night-shift role in a detox/substance abuse setting, focused on withdrawal management, meds, and crisis response. Strong hourly pay plus 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO for nurses with at least 1 year in a related field.
Admissions RN – Hospice
- Employer: Center for Hospice Care
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Salary: Not listed
Front-door hospice role focused on pre-assessments and new patient admissions, mostly in homes and facilities. Ideal if you enjoy assessments, education, and coordinating care plans while still having meaningful patient and family contact.
Visit Nurse Hospice 8–5 Mon–Fri
- Employer: Center for Hospice Care
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri)
- Salary: Not listed
Another posting for the hospice visit nurse role, with the same focus on home visits, symptom management, and family teaching. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement with employer contribution, PTO, and wellness perks for eligible full-time staff.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings they don’t always list in one place.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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