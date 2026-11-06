🛒 Mishawaka Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week

Mishawaka’s retail and food spots are busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This front-of-house role is all about fast, friendly service in a lively sports bar setting. Good fit if you enjoy the food & beverage scene and want to grow in restaurants.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $15.00/hour, with potential raises (up to an extra $1.50/hr in year one)

Work the front counter and drive-thru in a fun, fast-paced spot that offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, PTO, 401(k) with match, and no-cost therapy. Entry-level friendly with paid training and room to move into trainer and kitchen roles.

Employer: Vans (VF Corporation)

Location: University Park, Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $17.50 – $22.80/hour + incentive potential

Lead the floor at a well-known lifestyle brand: coach associates, drive sales, and keep the store running smoothly. Great for someone with 1+ year retail leadership who wants bonus potential and corporate benefits.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 620 W Edison Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run daily store operations, from opening/closing and merchandising to training associates and handling cash. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance for those wanting a stable retail management track.

Employer: EXPRESS (PHOENIX Retail, LLC)

Location: University Park, Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (depends on experience and location)

Lead sales and floor operations in a fashion-forward clothing store, coaching associates and overseeing checkout and merchandising. Full-time roles can include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, and merchandise discount.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 417 E. 4th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the register, help customers, stock shelves, and keep the store clean. Part-timers may access medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance, making this a strong option if you want benefits with fewer hours.

Employer: Sky Zone

Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Part-time, onsite

Pay: From $11/hour, based on experience

Work in a high-energy indoor park as a Court Monitor, Café Associate, Party Host, or Front Desk Membership Sales. Great first job for ages 16+ who want a fun, active environment and lots of customer interaction.

Employer: SpartanNash

Location: 314 N. Ironwood, Suite A, Mishawaka, IN 46544

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the floral department stocked and beautiful—trimming, pricing, rotating, and displaying flowers and plants. Nice fit if you like creative, hands-on work in a grocery setting and don’t mind being on your feet.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.