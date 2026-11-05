💰 Mishawaka Finance & Payroll Jobs With Multiple Openings

Mishawaka has some strong money-side roles open right now, from hands-on payroll to high-earning auto finance. If you like numbers and clear results, these are worth a look.

Employer: CFS

CFS Location: Mishawaka, IN (100% onsite)

Salary: $60,000 – $69,000

Type: Full-time

This role owns full-cycle payroll plus the accounting side: taxes, reconciliations, audits, journal entries, and month-end work. Good fit if you enjoy being the in-house payroll expert, not just running checks.

Employer: CFS

CFS Location: Mishawaka, IN (100% onsite)

Salary: $68,000 – $70,000 (DOE)

Type: Full-time

Handles bi-weekly and monthly payroll, payroll records, tax reports, and GL entries, with a focus on accuracy and compliance. Nice option if you have 2–4 years of payroll or accounting and want to grow in a detailed, collaborative finance team.

Employer: Sonic Automotive (Lexus of Mishawaka)

Location: Mishawaka, IN

Salary: $100,000 – $200,000 annually (based on experience & performance)

Type: Full-time

High-impact automotive finance role leading F&I at a top-performing Lexus dealership. You’ll drive unit sales and profit, sell finance and insurance products, and work closely with sales teams—ideal if you already have auto finance experience and want strong earning potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.