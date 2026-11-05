🏥 Several Mishawaka Healthcare Jobs, From New Grads to MDs

Mishawaka’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding new roles across many specialties. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work close to home, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Joseph Medical Group

Trinity Health / Saint Joseph Medical Group Location: Mishawaka, IN (medical office building next to the hospital)

(medical office building next to the hospital) Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Competitive, RVU-based after 2-year guarantee (per posting)

This is a community-based GI physician role with a strong primary care referral base and big demand for GI services. Hospital-employed with MGMA-aligned pay, full benefits, 27 days off + CME time, 7 holidays, malpractice with tail, and possible student loan help, plus a chance to serve as an affiliate professor with Loyola Medicine.

Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Joseph Health System

Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Part-time, PRN, 12-hour night shift

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you have some patient care or tech experience and want as-needed night shifts. You’ll help with basic patient care, EKGs, phlebotomy, and room stocking, with DailyPay, day-one benefits for eligible staff, tuition help, PTO, and no mandatory overtime.

Employer: NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals

Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in a behavioral health hospital, planning and leading daily group and individual activities (games, arts, music, movement) for patients in acute psychiatric distress. Offers competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, tuition perks, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Elara Caring

Location: Mishawaka, IN (home-based visits)

(home-based visits) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience and qualifications)

Ideal if you like one-on-one care in the home and flexible days. You’ll evaluate patients, create treatment plans, and coordinate with the care team, with access to medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, PTO/holidays, and mileage or fleet vehicle options (benefits vary by status).

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (14 weeks)

Salary: About $3,024 per week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts; stipend TBD)

Travel IR RN contract with 10-hour day shifts, roughly 7:30 a.m.–5 p.m., one weekend a month and several night call shifts per pay period. Agency highlights strong pay packages, benefits, and 24/7 support, founded and run by travel nurses.

Employer: Saint Joseph Health System

Location: Mishawaka, IN – Oncology Office

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, ~8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll provide medical nutrition therapy for oncology patients, design and monitor nutrition care plans, and educate patients and families. Comes with DailyPay, day-one benefits, tuition reimbursement, retirement match, generous PTO + 7 holidays, and no mandatory overtime.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a good way to get your name in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.