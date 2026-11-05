🍽️ Several Mishawaka Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $24/hr

Mishawaka’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen) Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location plus tips

Help keep the dining room spotless, tables turned, and guests happy. This role is great if you like to move fast, work with a team, and enjoy weekly pay, flexible schedules, dining discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $15.00/hour (with up to $1.50/hr in raises in your first year)

Back-of-house role cooking chicken fingers in a fun, high-energy kitchen. No experience needed—paid training, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, PTO (if eligible), 401(k) with match, no-cost therapy, and more.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $15.00/hour (with up to $1.50/hr in raises in your first year)

Morning shift role where you’ll do a bit of everything: take orders, run food, clean, and support the team. Entry-level with paid training, weekly pay, flexible hours, and strong benefits, perfect if you want steady daytime work.

Employer: Brew Horizons LLC (7Brew Coffee)

Location: Mishawaka, IN

Type: Full-time (35–40 hrs/week)

Compensation: Up to $24.00/hour (about $13 base + tips)

Lead shifts, help hire and train Brewistas, and support scheduling and daily stand operations. Good fit if you have 1+ year of hospitality leadership, like coaching others, and want a hands-on role with real responsibility.

If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.