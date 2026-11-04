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🏥 Mishawaka Healthcare Jobs with Multiple $20/hr+ Roles
Mishawaka’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital floors to home care and hearing clinics. Here are several solid roles if you want steady hours and room to grow.
Patient Care Technician (PCT)
- Employer: WellNow Urgent Care
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $20.00/hour
Hands-on role in a busy urgent care, helping with vitals, lab tests, and front-desk tasks. Comes with medical, vision, 401(k) with match, scrubs provided, monthly performance bonus, free urgent care visits, and chances to move up or transfer to other WellNow locations.
Personal Care Aide with Client
- Employer: Divine Favor LLC
- Location: Mishawaka, IN (in-home)
- Type: Part-time to full-time (10–40 hours/week)
- Pay: From $20.00/hour
Get paid to care for a loved one or client at home—help with personal care, light housekeeping, meals, and companionship. Offers a flexible schedule, paid training, mileage reimbursement, and quick follow-up (they aim to call within 24 hours of your application).
Travel Physical Therapist – Trinity Health PACE
- Employer: Advantis Medical Staffing
- Location: Mishawaka, IN 46545
- Type: Travel, full-time (36 hrs/week)
- Pay: $1,936 per week (based on 12-hr shifts, 36 hrs/week)
- Contract: 22 weeks, day shift, ASAP start
Travel PT role at Trinity Health PACE, working 3x 12-hour day shifts each week. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), guaranteed hours, holiday pay, referral bonuses, and support from a Joint-Commission–certified agency.
Hearing Instrument Specialist / Audiologist
- Employer: NationsBenefits
- Location: NationsBenefits Hearing Center, 120 Indian Ridge Blvd, Mishawaka, IN 46545
- Type: Full-time
Clinic-based role doing hearing tests, hearing aid fittings, and follow-up care in a retail-style setting. Good fit if you hold an Audiology or Hearing Aid Dispensing license and want professional autonomy with strong operational support and growth in a fast-growing healthcare fintech company.
Registered Nurse – Med Surg Orthopedics (Day Shift)
- Employer: Saint Joseph Health System
- Location: Mishawaka, IN
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shift
- Bonus: Up to $8,700 sign-on bonus
Hospital RN role on a Med Surg Ortho unit with no mandatory overtime. Offers day-one benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO), tuition reimbursement, 100% paid ASN-to-BSN, retirement match, 7 paid holidays, unlimited CEUs, and is open to new grads.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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