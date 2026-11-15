Miramar’s hospitality scene is busy right now, with hotels and restaurants looking for friendly, reliable people. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Miramar, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help make pizzas, take orders, and keep customers happy. Good fit if you want flexible hours, food discounts, and a first job (must be 16+).

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Miramar, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly rate (per listing)

Lead shifts, handle cash and inventory, and support the team. This role offers training, benefits, and clear growth paths if you have some leadership experience and are 18+.

Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality

Location: Miramar, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the face of the hotel, handling check-ins, questions, and guest requests. Comes with a benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k) and even Daily Pay after the waiting period.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same location.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.