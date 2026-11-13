Miramar’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of spots are looking for steady help. If you like fast-paced work and talking to people, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: TK Oriental Fine Foods

TK Oriental Fine Foods Location: Miramar, FL (in person)

Type: Part-time (1 day/week to start)

Pay: $18–$20 per hour

Help a local catering business with basic food prep, dishwashing, cleaning, and organizing. Great if you already have kitchen experience and want steady weekly hours with a chance to grow into more part-time or full-time work.

Employer: McDonald’s

Location: Miramar, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.25–$17.33 per hour

Be the friendly face in the lobby: check in with guests, solve problems, and keep the restaurant welcoming and clean. This role comes with employee discounts, free meals, PTO/sick leave, tuition help, 401k, and health benefits, plus training and room to move up.

Employer: MY avila ac LLC (smoothie shop)

Location: Miramar, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Contract

Pay: $15.00 per hour

Run the counter at a local smoothie shop: make smoothies, bowls, coffee and tea, handle the register, and keep the shop clean. Needs 2 years food & beverage and cash-handling experience, with day and night shifts and weekend availability; offers weekly pay, flexible schedule, and employee discount.

If something here feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.