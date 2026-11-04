📣 Miramar, FL Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local Roles Open Now

Miramar’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from tech distribution to community events. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: TD SYNNEX Multi-Country Area (English)

TD SYNNEX Multi-Country Area (English) Location: Miramar, FL (Remote, professional environment)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the IBM Power & Storage portfolio for the Caribbean & Central America region, owning strategy, pricing, forecasting, and partner growth. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in IT distribution/channel sales, strong analytics, and want to work closely with IBM and a broad partner ecosystem.

Employer: Convergint

Location: Miramar, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive plan (exact amount not listed)

Sell physical security, cyber, and managed services to dedicated accounts while working with a supportive, growth-focused team. Comes with strong perks like PTO, 10 holidays, 401(k) match, wellness programs, tuition reimbursement, and vehicle/cell reimbursement options.

Employer: Consolidated Water Group, LLC (Culligan)

Location: Miramar, FL, US

Type: Full-time (standard 40-hour week )

Full-time (standard ) Salary: Hourly + performance bonuses (exact rate not listed)

Be the face of Culligan at HOAs, festivals, and local events, educating homeowners on water quality and booking high-quality sales appointments. Good for someone with 1+ year of sales, strong people skills, and a flexible schedule that can include some evenings/weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Miramar has more openings popping up every week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.