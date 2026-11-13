Mint Hill’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from retail pharmacy to home care to outpatient rehab. Here are several local roles where you can help patients and build a steady career.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Mint Hill, NC (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50 – $25.00/hour base range

base range Application window: Anticipated close 01/02/2027

Support the pharmacy team with filling prescriptions, helping patients at the counter and drive‑thru, and handling inventory. Good fit if you like fast‑paced customer service, can work nights/weekends, and want strong training plus full benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options).

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: Mint Hill & Matthews, NC (home care in clients’ homes)

(home care in clients’ homes) Type: Flexible – full‑time, part‑time, per‑diem, on‑call

Flexible – Pay: Weekly pay (exact rate not listed)

Provide one‑on‑one care in clients’ homes, helping with daily activities, light housekeeping, meals, and mobility so adults can stay safe and independent. Great if you’re a licensed NC CNA with at least one year of experience who wants flexible scheduling, short commutes, and strong support from a larger care team.

Employer: BenchMark Physical Therapy (Upstream Rehabilitation network)

BenchMark Physical Therapy (Upstream Rehabilitation network) Location: Mint Hill, NC (outpatient clinic)

(outpatient clinic) Type: Full-time, part-time, or PRN

Pay: Estimated $80,000 – $95,000/year, plus potential monthly clinical bonus

Treat orthopedic patients in a modern outpatient setting with strong mentorship and a clear growth path. This role offers student loan repayment assistance, a 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and robust CEU support—ideal for both experienced PTs and new grads with (or eligible for) a North Carolina PT license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many employers can flex hours or locations for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.