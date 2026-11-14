Minot is busy hiring in community care right now, especially for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. If you’re patient, kind, and have a valid driver’s license, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sevita ( REM Community Services )

Sevita ( ) Location: Minot, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hour

Schedule: Rotating 2-week day schedule, mostly 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their daily lives and community activities. This role offers steady daytime hours, full benefits with 401(k) match, paid time off, and lots of training and growth.

Employer: Sevita ( REM Community Services )

Sevita ( ) Location: Minot, ND

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.25/hour

Schedule: Rotating 2-week schedule, mix of midday and long weekend shifts

Great if you want meaningful work without full-time hours. You’ll help with personal care, daily skills like budgeting and nutrition, and fun community outings, with access to training and a supportive team.

Employer: Sevita ( REM Community Services )

Sevita ( ) Location: Minot, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.35/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Weekday, daytime hours for someone who likes both care work and organization. You’ll support individuals with complex needs and help coordinate medical-related tasks, with benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—Sevita often has similar openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.