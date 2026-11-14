Minot’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options both in town and on the road. Here are a couple of solid roles worth a quick look this week.

Employer: Evolve Therapy Services, LLC

Evolve Therapy Services, LLC Location: Minot, ND (Skilled Nursing Facility)

(Skilled Nursing Facility) Type: PRN (as needed)

(as needed) Salary: Not listed

Work in an in‑house SNF setting, focusing on evaluation, treatment planning, and therapy for residents. Good fit if you have a Master’s in SLP, CCC, and active ND license, and want flexible hours plus access to medical, dental, vision benefits when full time.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Minot, ND (travel contract)

(travel contract) Type: Travel / Contract , 7 weeks , 48 hrs/week , 12‑hour shifts

, , , 12‑hour shifts Estimated Pay: $2,980 per week (subject to confirmation)

Short‑term Med Surg RN contract with strong weekly pay and lots of perks: day‑one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, travel reimbursement, and more. Great if you like variety, higher pay, and are open to a 7‑week travel assignment in Minot.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Minot tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.