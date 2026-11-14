Looking for a new feline friend in Minot, ND? These adoptable cats at Souris Valley Animal Shelter are hoping for loving homes, soft beds, and kind humans.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Souris Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (701) 852-6133

Coraline is a lovely young girl with a storybook name and a gentle vibe. She’s ready to leave shelter life behind for cozy naps, sunny windowsills, and a calm, loving home of her own. If you’re looking for a sweet companion to share your space and your heart, Coraline may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Coraline and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Souris Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (701) 852-6133

Note: An approved application is required to meet this animal.

Pancakes is a tiny cutie who promises to be the sweetest part of your day. This playful kitten is ready for toys, zoomies, snuggles, and cozy naps with his new family. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of love, Pancakes might be your perfect “short stack” of happiness.

👉 Meet Pancakes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange tabby

Orange tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Souris Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (701) 852-6133

Toby is a handsome orange tabby with a bright, sunny coat. He’s dreaming of a home with soft spots to nap, warm windows to watch the world, and people who will make him feel safe and loved. If you want a classic orange tabby to brighten your days, Toby is waiting.

👉 Meet Toby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Souris Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (701) 852-6133

Note: An approved application is required to meet this animal.

Yax is a young boy with a big name and plenty of charm. He’s full of curiosity, play, and the kind of kitten energy that makes every day more fun. He still has lots of growing and learning to do and would love a home where he can make happy memories with his new family.

👉 Meet Yax and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Minot area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Souris Valley Animal Shelter or calling (701) 852-6133 to ask about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.