Minot’s tech scene is small but steady, and these roles are all about hands-on IT work—perfect if you like solving real problems, not just sitting in meetings.

Employer: Raas Infotek

Location: Minot, ND (onsite)

Type: Contract

Work authorization: US Citizen / Green Card only

Salary: Not listed

Heavy Cisco and fiber role with 6+ years of network support expected. You’ll rack/stack gear, run and troubleshoot fiber/copper, handle WiFi, firewalls, RF gear (microwave, radios, VSAT, LTE/5G), and respond to ServiceNow tickets in a large enterprise environment.

Employer: Trinity Health

Location: Minot, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based IT support role focused on end-user support, hardware/software installs, and system upgrades. Looking for 3+ years of IT support plus a related degree or equivalent experience, with strong customer service skills and comfort working in both office and clinical spaces.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, highlight your hands-on tech skills, and apply this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.