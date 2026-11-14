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💻 Minot ND IT Hiring Now: Multiple Hands-On Tech Roles
Minot’s tech scene is small but steady, and these roles are all about hands-on IT work—perfect if you like solving real problems, not just sitting in meetings.
Network Technician (Contract)
Employer: Raas Infotek
Location: Minot, ND (onsite)
Type: Contract
Work authorization: US Citizen / Green Card only
Salary: Not listed
Heavy Cisco and fiber role with 6+ years of network support expected. You’ll rack/stack gear, run and troubleshoot fiber/copper, handle WiFi, firewalls, RF gear (microwave, radios, VSAT, LTE/5G), and respond to ServiceNow tickets in a large enterprise environment.
Technician Specialist
Employer: Trinity Health
Location: Minot, ND
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hospital-based IT support role focused on end-user support, hardware/software installs, and system upgrades. Looking for 3+ years of IT support plus a related degree or equivalent experience, with strong customer service skills and comfort working in both office and clinical spaces.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, highlight your hands-on tech skills, and apply this week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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