🚨 Nationwide FAA ground stop may delay Minot flights

🚨 Nationwide ground stop affecting Minot flights

The FAA declared a nationwide ground stop on Friday, November 13, 2026. Because of this, flights from Minot International Airport may be delayed or canceled.

Airport Administration cannot give flight updates. For the most accurate, up‑to‑date information, you must contact your airline directly:

Delta: 1-800-221-1212 or www.delta.com

or United: 1-800-864-8331 or www.united.com

or Allegiant: 1-702-505-8888 or www.allegiantair.com

If you’re flying today or picking someone up, check your airline’s mobile app, website, or phone line before heading to the airport.