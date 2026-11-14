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Minot
🚨 Nationwide FAA ground stop may delay Minot flights
2 days ago
🚨 Nationwide ground stop affecting Minot flights
The FAA declared a nationwide ground stop on Friday, November 13, 2026. Because of this, flights from Minot International Airport may be delayed or canceled.
Airport Administration cannot give flight updates. For the most accurate, up‑to‑date information, you must contact your airline directly:
- Delta: 1-800-221-1212 or www.delta.com
- United: 1-800-864-8331 or www.united.com
- Allegiant: 1-702-505-8888 or www.allegiantair.com
If you’re flying today or picking someone up, check your airline’s mobile app, website, or phone line before heading to the airport.
More Info: Alert Center • Nationwide Ground Stop
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