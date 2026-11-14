Minot has some strong options right now if you like talking with people and closing deals. Here are several sales roles with solid pay potential and different levels of experience needed.

Employer: Westlie Motor Company (Westlie Ford of Minot)

Westlie Motor Company (Westlie Ford of Minot) Location: Minot, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Typical earnings $80,000–$120,000+ annually (training wage, base or commission – whichever is higher)

(training wage, base or commission – whichever is higher) Why it’s worth a look: Three months of paid training and no experience required. You’ll help customers find the right vehicle, build long-term relationships, and can grow into a six-figure career with benefits, 401(k), paid vacation, and a 5-day workweek with every other Saturday.

Employer: National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB)

Location: Minot, ND

Type: Full-time, field-based B2B sales

Salary: Average annual earnings $80,000–$200,000+ , 100% commission, uncapped

, 100% commission, uncapped Why it’s worth a look: You’ll meet face-to-face with small business owners, sell memberships, and support a mission that advocates for independent businesses. Includes W-2 status, full benefits after 30 days, up to 13 weeks of $1,000/week training pay, plus bonuses and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Vector Marketing

Location: Minot, ND (work from home & local area)

Type: Part-time / flexible

Pay Structure: Guaranteed base pay ($25.00 per appointment) or commission, whichever is higher

Why it’s worth a look: Great for students or anyone needing a flexible schedule. You’ll sell Cutco products through one-on-one appointments, with virtual training, no experience needed, and the ability to work around classes, another job, or family commitments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great fit. And if you’re interested, apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.