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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Minot
Minot has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. Each one has a different story, but all are looking for a safe, loving home.
Nicholas
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with gray/silver
- Adoption fee: $0 (private owner rehome)
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Minot, ND)
Nicholas is a very active, people-loving boy who hasn’t had the attention he deserves and has been living mostly in his kennel. He’s described as “lovey dovey” and super hyper, so he’ll do best with an active home that can give him exercise and structure. He is toy-aggressive (needs supervision and management with toys) but not food aggressive, so an adopter with some dog experience would be ideal.
If you can offer Nicholas time, training, and love, he’s ready to be your energetic buddy.
👉 Meet Nicholas and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Larry
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: $285
- Shelter: Souris Valley Animal Shelter
- Phone: (701) 852-6133
Larry is a goofy, curious puppy with lots of personality. He’s playful, always looking for something fun to explore, and is at the perfect age for training and socialization. He’s ready for a family who wants puppy adventures, silly moments, and plenty of love.
An approved application is required before meeting Larry, so be sure to contact the shelter first.
👉 Meet Larry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kage
- Breed: Pug / Boston Terrier mix
- Age: Adult (about 7 years at intake)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Weight: 21 lbs
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter/Rescue: For Belle's Sake Rescue and Rehabilitation, Inc - ND Chapter
- Phone: (701) 300-8182
- Intake date: 2 November 2026
- Status: Owner surrender
- Good with: Dogs, older children
- Not recommended with: Cats (at this time)
- Home needs: Experienced, patient adopters, committed to structure, boundaries, and continued training; securely fenced yard required
- Needs: Help with insecurity, impulse control, and basic manners
Kage is a small, sturdy guy who will do best with someone who understands dogs that need clear structure and ongoing training. He’s compatible with other dogs and older kids, but the rescue does not recommend cats for him right now. A secure fenced yard is required, and his new family should be ready to work on his confidence and manners.
If you’re an experienced dog person looking for a project with a lot of potential, Kage may be your match.
👉 Meet Kage and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Minot, ND, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links so they can find the families they deserve. A call or application today could change a life.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.