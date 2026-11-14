Minot has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. Each one has a different story, but all are looking for a safe, loving home.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with gray/silver

White with gray/silver Adoption fee: $0 (private owner rehome)

(private owner rehome) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Minot, ND)

Nicholas is a very active, people-loving boy who hasn’t had the attention he deserves and has been living mostly in his kennel. He’s described as “lovey dovey” and super hyper, so he’ll do best with an active home that can give him exercise and structure. He is toy-aggressive (needs supervision and management with toys) but not food aggressive, so an adopter with some dog experience would be ideal.

If you can offer Nicholas time, training, and love, he’s ready to be your energetic buddy.

👉 Meet Nicholas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $285

Shelter: Souris Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (701) 852-6133

Larry is a goofy, curious puppy with lots of personality. He’s playful, always looking for something fun to explore, and is at the perfect age for training and socialization. He’s ready for a family who wants puppy adventures, silly moments, and plenty of love.

An approved application is required before meeting Larry, so be sure to contact the shelter first.

👉 Meet Larry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pug / Boston Terrier mix

Pug / Boston Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 7 years at intake)

Adult (about 7 years at intake) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Weight: 21 lbs

21 lbs Adoption fee: $175

Shelter/Rescue: For Belle's Sake Rescue and Rehabilitation, Inc - ND Chapter

Phone: (701) 300-8182

Intake date: 2 November 2026

2 November 2026 Status: Owner surrender

Owner surrender Good with: Dogs, older children

Dogs, Not recommended with: Cats (at this time)

Cats (at this time) Home needs: Experienced, patient adopters , committed to structure, boundaries, and continued training; securely fenced yard required

, committed to structure, boundaries, and continued training; Needs: Help with insecurity, impulse control, and basic manners

Kage is a small, sturdy guy who will do best with someone who understands dogs that need clear structure and ongoing training. He’s compatible with other dogs and older kids, but the rescue does not recommend cats for him right now. A secure fenced yard is required, and his new family should be ready to work on his confidence and manners.

If you’re an experienced dog person looking for a project with a lot of potential, Kage may be your match.

👉 Meet Kage and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Minot, ND, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links so they can find the families they deserve. A call or application today could change a life.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.