Minot’s on-the-move right now—delivery, rail, and package jobs are all hiring. If you like staying active and being out on the road, these are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Minot, ND

Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 5:00 AM–11:00 AM , plus on-call after)

(Mon–Fri, , plus on-call after) Pay: $20.95–$21.95 per hour

Move packages, shuttle loads, and handle priority deliveries in a package handler/courier hybrid role. Great fit if you’re 21+, have a valid driver’s license, can lift 50+ lbs, and want steady early-morning hours with a big-name employer.

Employer: CPKC (transnational railroad)

(transnational railroad) Location: Minot, ND

Type: Full-time, union

Hiring for: March 2027

Training Pay: $261.72/day in class, $42.90/hour on-the-job

in class, on-the-job Earnings: Average conductor ~$120,000/year, up to $139,000/year

Work on train crews switching and moving rail cars in a 24/7 rail operation with lots of time outdoors and travel. This is a physically demanding, safety-focused job that can lead to roles like Yard Foreperson or Locomotive Engineer, plus benefits, pension/retirement plans, and training provided.

Employer: Happy Joes

Location: Minot, ND

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $11.00–$15.00 per hour

Deliver pizza and other menu items, and help in the kitchen when you’re not on the road. A simple way to earn extra cash with flexible hours if you like driving and staying busy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and requirements can change, and you might spot a shift or perk that works for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.