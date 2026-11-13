Minot’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re early in your career or already licensed and experienced.

Below are several healthcare & medical roles hiring now in Minot, ND.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Minot, ND

Salary: $2,665 per week (40 hours/week; tax-free stipend TBD)

(40 hours/week; tax-free stipend TBD) Type: Travel / Internship (13-week assignment, day shift)

This is a 13-week travel OT role with 40 hours per week, 8-hour day shifts, starting 11/23/2026. Good fit if you want strong weekly pay, full benefits, and support from a dedicated travel team while exploring a new setting.

Employer: Trinity Health

Location: Minot, ND

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Work in an outpatient retail pharmacy, reviewing and dispensing prescriptions, counseling patients, and helping run daily operations. Ideal if you hold a ND pharmacist license, like direct patient contact, and want a stable, team-focused role.

Employer: Trinity Health-ND

Location: Minot, ND, US

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support the clinical lab with phlebotomy, specimen processing, and data entry to keep testing running smoothly. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma and some phlebotomy or lab experience and want hands-on hospital experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Minot tend to open and update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.