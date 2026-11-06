🏥 Several Minot Healthcare Jobs, Including Travel RN at $2.4K/week

Minot’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in nursing or emergency care, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Trinity Health

Trinity Health Location: Minot, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll do detailed pre-op assessments, review meds, and teach patients before surgery. Good fit if you like organized, team-based work and want to help prevent delays in the OR.

Employer: Trinity Health

Trinity Health Location: Minot, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support RNs in a fast-paced ER/trauma setting—vitals, comfort care, basic procedures, and stocking rooms. Great for CNAs/EMTs who want hands-on emergency experience.

Employer: Trinity Health

Trinity Health Location: Minot, ND (multiple clinics)

(multiple clinics) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Float between outpatient clinics helping with daily care, rooming patients, and keeping exam rooms ready. Ideal if you’re a CNA who likes variety and doesn’t mind some local travel.

Employer: Trinity Health

Trinity Health Location: Minot, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend bedside experience with tech by supporting Epic users, improving workflows, and helping with builds and training. Good move for RNs with 2+ years hospital experience who are curious about informatics.

Employer: Trinity Health

Trinity Health Location: Minot, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide advanced life support in the air as part of a flight crew. Requires ND Paramedic license, NREMT, and multiple advanced certs; crew quarters may be available for out-of-town staff.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Minot, ND

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, ~40 hrs/week

Estimated Pay: $2,483 per week (based on posted bill rate; may vary)

PACU travel RN role with an 8-hour shift schedule and strong benefits like day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel reimbursement. Nice pick if you want good pay plus a short-term Minot adventure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.