🏥 Minot ND Healthcare Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles Open Now

Minot’s healthcare scene is busy right now—good news if you’re in patient care or looking to level up your career. Here are several solid openings, from caregiving to high-earning dentist roles.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: Minot, ND

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Flexible caregiving role with weekly pay, flexible schedules, and immediate start. You’ll help clients at home or in facilities with daily care, light housekeeping, meals, and companionship.

Note: Cornerstone also lists a “Home Health Aide” posting with the same details; it’s essentially the same role.

Employer: Dakota Dental Health Center

Location: Minot, ND

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

General dentist role in a multi-doctor practice with modern tech (CBCT, CEREC, laser). Designed for someone who wants strong clinical variety plus a clear path to future practice ownership.

Employer: Aspen Dental

Location: Minot, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: $300,000 – $450,000/year

Extras (location-specific): $60,000 sign-on bonus, $20,000/month minimum guarantee for 1 year, relocation stipend, profit-sharing

Lead dentist role with very high earning potential, strong bonus structure, and back-end business support so you can focus on clinical care. Includes access to surgical and implant training and a path to practice ownership.

Employer: Sanford Health – Minot Clinic

Location: 801 21st Ave SE, Minot, ND 58701

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Schedule: Day shift, Monday–Friday, no weekends or holidays

Salary Range: $35.00 – $52.00/hour

Sign-on Bonus: $20,000

Outpatient PT role with steady weekday hours and a strong sign-on bonus. You’ll work one-on-one with patients to improve mobility and function, with a full benefits package for qualifying employees.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.