🛒 Minot ND Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles

Minot has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, especially if you like working with people and want flexible hours.

Here are several customer-facing roles hiring in Minot, ND this week:

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Minot, ND

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products while keeping shelves stocked and the store looking great. This is a good fit if you love beauty, enjoy talking with customers, and can work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Coborn's, Inc.

Location: Minot, ND

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Dairy & Frozen department when the manager is away, help with stocking and rotation, and keep displays looking sharp. This role stands out for its employee discount, daily pay option, PTO, holiday pay, Sunday premium pay, and access to an employee stock ownership program.

Employer: Enerbase Cooperative Resources

Location: Minot, ND

Type: Part-time, opening shift

Salary: Not listed

Work early-morning shifts (starting around 4:30 a.m.) handling customer transactions, stocking, and keeping the store clean. Great if you like quiet mornings, want the rest of your day free, and enjoy a steady, customer-focused routine at a local cooperative.

Employer: Daily Thread

Location: Minot, ND

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers put together outfits, run the register, and keep the store tidy in a fashion retail setting. This role offers store discounts, sick time, wellness programs, and monthly bonus incentives if you like hitting sales goals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply if something catches your eye.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.