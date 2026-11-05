🔧 Minot ND Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles

Minot has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working outdoors, fixing things, and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc

Healthcare Services Group, Inc Location: Minot, ND (long-term care facility)

(long-term care facility) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a healthcare facility clean and safe for residents and staff. This role comes with free telemedicine, prescription discounts, employee assistance programs, and training, plus potential access to medical, dental, and vision benefits depending on eligibility.

Employer: Minot Park District

Location: Minot, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role taking care of park buildings and facilities like the zoo, golf course, rinks, pools, and playgrounds. You’ll do a bit of everything—carpentry, basic electrical and plumbing, snow removal, and equipment operation (skid steers, loaders, trucks) in all seasons.

Employer: Minot Park District

Location: Minot, ND

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Compensation: Full benefit package (health, dental, vision, vacation, sick leave, retirement)

Split role with horticulture work in warm months (greenhouse, sports fields, mowing, fertilizing, event support) and building/grounds maintenance in winter (repairs, snow removal, ice rinks). Great fit if you like variety, working outdoors, and growing your skills with licenses and certifications.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.