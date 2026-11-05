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💰 Minot ND Accounting & Finance – Multiple Solid Openings
Minot’s finance scene is busy right now, with banks and credit unions growing their teams. If you like numbers, lending, and building relationships, these roles are worth a look.
Commercial Loan Officer – Community Bank
- Employer: Adams, Inc. (recruiting for a community bank)
- Location: Greater Minot, ND market
- Salary: $90,000–$120,000 + up to 25% incentive
- Type: Full-time
Step into an existing commercial/ag lending portfolio and keep growing it in a strong local market. This role is ideal if you have 3–5+ years of commercial or ag lending, solid credit skills, and want 100% employer-paid family health insurance plus long-term growth in community banking.
Consumer Underwriter & Junior Analyst
- Employer: Town & Country Credit Union
- Location: Minot, ND
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay)
- Type: Full-time
Great fit if you’re detail-focused and want to grow from consumer lending into ag and commercial credit. You’ll review loan apps, analyze risk, and cross-train with senior analysts, with strong perks like PTO, holidays, 401(k) with contributions, health/dental/vision, tuition help, and paid volunteer time.
Cash Management Officer
- Employer: Cornerstone Bank
- Location: Minot, ND
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + incentive plan)
- Type: Full-time
If you love business banking relationships, this role focuses on cash management solutions, deposits, and payment services for commercial clients. You’ll manage a portfolio, prospect for new business, and enjoy a people-first culture, development opportunities, and a comprehensive benefits program.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on teams, tools, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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