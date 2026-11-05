💰 Minot ND Accounting & Finance – Multiple Solid Openings

Minot’s finance scene is busy right now, with banks and credit unions growing their teams. If you like numbers, lending, and building relationships, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Adams, Inc. (recruiting for a community bank)

Adams, Inc. (recruiting for a community bank) Location: Greater Minot, ND market

Salary: $90,000–$120,000 + up to 25% incentive

Type: Full-time

Step into an existing commercial/ag lending portfolio and keep growing it in a strong local market. This role is ideal if you have 3–5+ years of commercial or ag lending, solid credit skills, and want 100% employer-paid family health insurance plus long-term growth in community banking.

Employer: Town & Country Credit Union

Location: Minot, ND

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay)

Not listed (competitive pay) Type: Full-time

Great fit if you’re detail-focused and want to grow from consumer lending into ag and commercial credit. You’ll review loan apps, analyze risk, and cross-train with senior analysts, with strong perks like PTO, holidays, 401(k) with contributions, health/dental/vision, tuition help, and paid volunteer time.

Employer: Cornerstone Bank

Location: Minot, ND

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + incentive plan)

Not listed (competitive pay + incentive plan) Type: Full-time

If you love business banking relationships, this role focuses on cash management solutions, deposits, and payment services for commercial clients. You’ll manage a portfolio, prospect for new business, and enjoy a people-first culture, development opportunities, and a comprehensive benefits program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on teams, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.