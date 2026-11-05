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🐶 Playful & Unique Dogs Ready for Adoption in Minot
Two very different pups in Minot are hoping someone special will choose them. If you’re looking for a new best friend, one of these dogs might be the perfect match for your home.
Ghibli
- Breed: Pug / Chihuahua mix (pug mix guess)
- Age: Young adult, about 3 years
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Size: About 15 lbs
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: For Belle's Sake Rescue and Rehabilitation, Inc - ND Chapter
- Phone: (701) 300-8182
- Intake date: 15 October 2026
- Background: Pound/AEL transfer
- Good with: Dogs, cats, and children
- Home needs: A home with a securely fenced yard
- Medical/behavioral needs: None noted
Ghibli is described as a charming little fellow who enjoys life without needing to be the center of attention. He’s independent, playful in moderation, and affectionate without being clingy — a nice balance for many homes.
👉 Meet Ghibli and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Clover
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: Souris Valley Animal Shelter
- Phone: (701) 852-6133
- Personality: Big personality, knows she’s a “princess,” can be a bit pushy when things don’t go her way
- People preferences: Warms up to women quickly; some men may need to earn her trust with patience
- Good with: Not a fit for homes with children or other dogs
- Training: The shelter is raising funds for professional training to help her work on manners and confidence
Clover is a strong-minded girl who needs an experienced, adult-only home with no other dogs. With patient guidance and continued training, she has the potential to shine in the right environment.
👉 Meet Clover and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Minot, ND, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application. The right home could change their lives.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.