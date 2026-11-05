🐶 Playful & Unique Dogs Ready for Adoption in Minot

Two very different pups in Minot are hoping someone special will choose them. If you’re looking for a new best friend, one of these dogs might be the perfect match for your home.

Breed: Pug / Chihuahua mix (pug mix guess)

Pug / Chihuahua mix (pug mix guess) Age: Young adult, about 3 years

Young adult, about Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Size: About 15 lbs

About Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: For Belle's Sake Rescue and Rehabilitation, Inc - ND Chapter

Phone: (701) 300-8182

Intake date: 15 October 2026

15 October 2026 Background: Pound/AEL transfer

Pound/AEL transfer Good with: Dogs, cats, and children

Home needs: A home with a securely fenced yard

A home with a Medical/behavioral needs: None noted

Ghibli is described as a charming little fellow who enjoys life without needing to be the center of attention. He’s independent, playful in moderation, and affectionate without being clingy — a nice balance for many homes.

👉 Meet Ghibli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Souris Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (701) 852-6133

Personality: Big personality, knows she’s a “princess,” can be a bit pushy when things don’t go her way

Big personality, knows she’s a “princess,” can be a bit pushy when things don’t go her way People preferences: Warms up to women quickly; some men may need to earn her trust with patience

Warms up to quickly; some may need to earn her trust with patience Good with: Not a fit for homes with children or other dogs

a fit for homes with Training: The shelter is raising funds for professional training to help her work on manners and confidence

Clover is a strong-minded girl who needs an experienced, adult-only home with no other dogs. With patient guidance and continued training, she has the potential to shine in the right environment.

👉 Meet Clover and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Minot, ND, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application. The right home could change their lives.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.