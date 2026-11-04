📣 Minot ND Sales Jobs with Multiple High-Earning Roles

Minot’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like being out in the community and paid for performance. Here are several strong roles where your hustle can really boost your paycheck.

Employer: Hibu

Hibu Location: Minot, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $53,000 + uncapped commission; Year 1 OTE $85K–$95K, Year 2 OTE $100K–$115K

Sell digital marketing (websites, search ads, social, SEO) to local businesses with uncapped commissions, bonuses, and a strong base salary. Includes auto allowance, gas reimbursement, cell/internet help, 3 weeks classroom + 9 weeks field training, and a hybrid home/field schedule.

Employer: Purple Wave Auction

Location: Minot, ND (covering eastern North Dakota)

Type: Full-time, salaried exempt

Salary: Competitive base + monthly commission (company vehicle included)

Relationship-heavy field role selling online auction services for ag, construction, fleet, and government equipment across eastern ND. Expect up to 75% travel, a company vehicle, phone, and laptop, plus health, dental, vision, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, and an employee stock purchase plan.

Employer: Madelia – House of Print (Minot Daily News)

Location: Minot, ND (Ward County & nearby towns)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $15/hour base + 7% uncapped commission + goal bonuses

Take over an existing book of local advertisers and sell print and digital ads for the Minot Daily News. You’ll be on the road meeting business owners, with uncapped earnings, mileage reimbursement, and benefits including health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), and PTO.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Your next raise might just come from a new territory.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.