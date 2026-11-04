🏥 Minot ND Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Perks

Minot’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big hospital systems to senior living and federal service. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Sanford Health

Sanford Health Location: Minot, ND – Minot Clinic, 801 21st Ave SE

Type: Full-time, Day shift, Mon–Fri (no weekends/holidays)

Salary: $35.00 – $52.00/hour + $20,000 sign-on bonus

Outpatient PT role with a large, collaborative therapy team and steady 40 hours/week. Great if you want one-on-one time with patients, no weekend shifts, and a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, generous PTO).

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Fargo VA Health Care System

Location: Minot, ND (Primary Care)

Type: Full-time, 8:00am – 4:30pm, varying shifts

Salary/Benefits: Competitive VA Nurse Total Rewards (regular raises, performance awards, 50 days paid time off/year, federal pension + 401k with up to 5% match, federal insurance)

Independent NP role managing a panel of Veterans with a focus on whole health, prevention, and chronic disease management. Includes potential recruitment/relocation incentive and eligibility for EDRP (student loan repayment) for highly qualified applicants.

Employer: Sinceri Senior Living

Location: Minot, ND

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in senior living, helping with medication assistance and daily care. Standout perks include quarterly wage increase potential, 401k with match, PTO, bonuses up to $5,000 for length of service, and strong training and career development for growing your healthcare path.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.