🚚 Minooka, IL Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Minooka’s warehouses are busy and hiring. If you like active work, steady hours, and solid benefits, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Grainger

Grainger Location: Minooka, IL (701 Grainger Way, 60447)

Pay: Starts at $21.75/hour , up to $22.95/hour in 12 months + $1/hour for powered industrial equipment operators + $1/hour for overnight shift

, up to Type: FULL-TIME (onsite distribution center role)

You’ll handle picking, packing, shipping, and general warehouse tasks to keep orders moving. Benefits start day one (medical, dental, vision, life), plus 18 PTO days, 6 holidays, and 6% 401(k) company contribution with no employee match required.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. Location: Minooka, IL 60447

Pay: $21.50/hour + $0.50 shift differential

Type: Regular FULL-TIME

Permanent warehouse role handling appliances with weekly pay. You’ll load, pick, pack, ship, receive, and may operate forklifts, with paid training, benefits starting at 30 days, 401(k) with company match, stock at an employee discount, and company-provided safety gear.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.