Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Outdoor

Skip-Hiking Fall Frolic at Lake Chaminwood

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0useDR_1Go6gXqM00

Lake Chaminwood Preserve will host a lighthearted Fall Frolic skip-hiking event from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Lake Chaminwood Preserve. Visitors can try skip-hiking around the trail to celebrate Loosen Up, Lighten Up Day in a fun, whimsical way.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lake Chaminwood Preserve

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments