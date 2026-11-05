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Outdoor
Skip-Hiking Fall Frolic at Lake Chaminwood
4 days ago
Lake Chaminwood Preserve will host a lighthearted Fall Frolic skip-hiking event from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Lake Chaminwood Preserve. Visitors can try skip-hiking around the trail to celebrate Loosen Up, Lighten Up Day in a fun, whimsical way.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Lake Chaminwood Preserve
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