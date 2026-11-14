⚠️ How Minocqua J1 handles snow day closures

With winter weather starting, the district is reminding families how school closures work.

When severe winter weather makes bus stops unsafe or travel too risky, the Superintendent may decide to close school buildings. The decision is based on:

Student and staff safety

Road, property, and bus conditions

Weather timing, air temperature, and wind chill

Input from nearby school districts

How you’ll be notified

Once a decision is made, the district will share it quickly through ParentSquare, social media, and the district website.

If it’s an e-learning day

If a closure is called as an e-learning day, students should connect with their teachers and follow the district’s standard e-learning protocols for the day.

Now’s a good time to be sure your ParentSquare contact info is up to date and that your student knows what to do on an e-learning day.