📅 4th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting at City Campus

Bring your family and friends to Minnetrista’s 4th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 5:00–7:00 p.m. at the Minnetrista City Campus.

You can:

Watch the tree lighting ceremony

Meet Santa

Enjoy fireworks

Grab some food and listen to music

and listen to Warm up by the fire troughs

It’s a simple, fun way to kick off the holiday season close to home. Just show up during event hours and enjoy the evening.