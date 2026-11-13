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Minnetrista
📅 4th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting on Nov. 18
7 days ago
📅 4th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting at City Campus
Bring your family and friends to Minnetrista’s 4th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 5:00–7:00 p.m. at the Minnetrista City Campus.
You can:
- Watch the tree lighting ceremony
- Meet Santa
- Enjoy fireworks
- Grab some food and listen to music
- Warm up by the fire troughs
It’s a simple, fun way to kick off the holiday season close to home. Just show up during event hours and enjoy the evening.
More Info: City Council Work Session | Minnetrista, MN
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