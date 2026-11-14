Minnetonka has a solid mix of hands-on leadership roles right now, from construction to banking to medical devices. If you’ve got management experience, there’s real room here to step into higher responsibility and better pay.

Employer: Boyer Building Corporation

Boyer Building Corporation Location: Minnetonka, MN (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $90,000 per year

Lead residential remodeling projects while staying mostly in the office, coordinating between sales, field staff, subs, and homeowners. Great fit if you have construction + project management experience, strong communication skills, and like keeping many moving parts organized.

Employer: Huntington Commercial Bank

Location: Minnetonka, MN (office, some flexibility possible)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $70,000 – $154,000 per year + incentive plan

Manage a team that handles loan and lease transactions for big-ticket assets like aircraft, renewable energy, and fleet deals. Ideal if you have 7+ years in banking/financial services operations, love process improvement, and want to lead cross-functional work with Legal, Risk, and IT.

Employer: Freudenberg Medical LLC (Alto Products)

Location: Minnetonka, MN (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $150,000 per year

High-impact leadership role running complex medical device programs from concept through manufacturing transfer. Best for someone with a BS in engineering, 6–10 years program management in medical devices, and ISO13485/FDA experience, who enjoys mentoring teams and working directly with clients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—strong managers are in demand, and experience often matters more than a perfect match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.