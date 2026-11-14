Minnetonka’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from contract analyst work to senior leadership roles. If you’re numbers‑driven and like clear career paths, these are worth a look.

Employer: Robert Half

Robert Half Location: Minnetonka, MN

Type: Temporary, long-term contract

Salary: Not listed

Dig into alerts and transactions to spot unusual or suspicious activity, using Excel and data analysis every day. Good fit if you have 3+ years of experience, at least 1 year in risk/AML/fraud, and like focused, independent work with clear procedures.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc. (part of MTY)

(part of MTY) Location: Minnetonka, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own and grow the company’s Power BI dashboards for FP&A, turning data into insights that drive profitability. Great for someone with 2–5 years in BI/data analytics, strong Power BI, SQL, and Excel, and an interest in restaurant/retail performance.

Employer: Endeavr Financial Planning & Wealth Management

Location: Medina, MN (easy reach from Minnetonka)

(easy reach from Minnetonka) Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Lead and build an in-house tax division inside a growing wealth management firm. Ideal if you’re an experienced CPA who enjoys complex individual and closely held business returns and wants a say in how tax, planning, and wealth management work together.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Minnetonka, MN (Office)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $70,000–$140,000/year + incentive plan

High-impact role handling Federal Reserve and FFIEC regulatory reports (Call Report, FR Y‑9C, FR Y‑14, and more). Best for someone with 6+ years in auditing/regulatory/SEC reporting, strong Excel, and an interest in banking regulations and process improvement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—employers update openings and pay ranges all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.