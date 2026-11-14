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💻 Minnetonka IT Roles with Huntington – Multiple High-Paying Openings
Minnetonka’s tech scene is busy, and Huntington National Bank is hiring for several senior IT and cybersecurity roles. All of these are office-based roles with strong pay and big impact.
ServiceNow Platform Engineer
- Employer: Huntington National Bank
- Location: Minnetonka, MN (onsite at a Huntington corporate office)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: $77,000 – $154,000/year
You’ll own complex work on the ServiceNow platform – designing, building, and supporting key systems. Role includes issue resolution, performance tuning, managing security/ACLs, and training teams, so it’s a good fit if you have 5+ years of ServiceNow engineering and strong OOP skills.
Information Security Platform Architect
- Employer: Huntington National Bank
- Location: Minnetonka, MN (office; some roles may allow flexible arrangements)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: $93,000 – $189,000/year
- Applications accepted through: 01/31/2027 (or until filled)
Principal-level role focused on cloud security architecture and identity & access management across AWS, Azure, or GCP. About half the job is security architecture, with the rest in technical leadership and R&D, and they strongly prefer hands-on AI/GenAI experience.
IT Risk & Control Director – Cybersecurity
- Employer: Huntington National Bank
- Location: Minnetonka, MN (office; some roles may allow flexible arrangements)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: $125,000 – $255,000/year
Senior front-line leader role guiding technology and cyber risk across IAM/PAM, data protection, cloud security, vulnerability management, and more. Designed for someone with 10+ years’ experience who can translate complex cyber issues into clear business risk for executives and boards.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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