Minnetonka’s tech scene is busy, and Huntington National Bank is hiring for several senior IT and cybersecurity roles. All of these are office-based roles with strong pay and big impact.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank Location: Minnetonka, MN (onsite at a Huntington corporate office)

(onsite at a Huntington corporate office) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $77,000 – $154,000/year

You’ll own complex work on the ServiceNow platform – designing, building, and supporting key systems. Role includes issue resolution, performance tuning, managing security/ACLs, and training teams, so it’s a good fit if you have 5+ years of ServiceNow engineering and strong OOP skills.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank Location: Minnetonka, MN (office; some roles may allow flexible arrangements)

(office; some roles may allow flexible arrangements) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $93,000 – $189,000/year

Applications accepted through: 01/31/2027 (or until filled)

Principal-level role focused on cloud security architecture and identity & access management across AWS, Azure, or GCP. About half the job is security architecture, with the rest in technical leadership and R&D, and they strongly prefer hands-on AI/GenAI experience.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank Location: Minnetonka, MN (office; some roles may allow flexible arrangements)

(office; some roles may allow flexible arrangements) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $125,000 – $255,000/year

Senior front-line leader role guiding technology and cyber risk across IAM/PAM, data protection, cloud security, vulnerability management, and more. Designed for someone with 10+ years’ experience who can translate complex cyber issues into clear business risk for executives and boards.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.