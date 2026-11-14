Minnetonka’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Lunds & Byerlys

Lunds & Byerlys Location: Minnetonka, MN (Hwy 7 store)

Salary: $20.50 – $29.13/hour

Type: Full-time (shifts between 6:00am – 10:00pm, must be available Sundays)

Lead the deli team, help customers, slice and prep food, and keep the department running smoothly. This role stands out for its strong pay, great benefits (health, PTO, 401(k), discount, tuition help), and a clear leadership path in a long-time family-owned grocery.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Location: Minnetonka, MN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (AM & PM shifts, closed Sundays)

Front-of-house role where you ring up orders, help guests, and prep food on the line. Good fit if you want no experience required, free meal every shift, chances for multiple raises in your first year, and no late nights.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Location: Minnetonka, MN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (prep & cook shifts mainly 8:00am – 4:00pm, closed Sundays)

Back-of-house role prepping fresh ingredients, cooking soups, and keeping the kitchen and lobby clean. Great if you want a set daytime schedule, no fryers or grills, free or discounted meals, and a clear path to 5 raises in your first year.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.