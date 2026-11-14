Minnetonka’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid customer-facing roles are open right now. Good mix of classic mall retail and a more office-style client service job.

Employer: Macy's

Macy's Location: Minnetonka, MN (Ridgedale)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a sales-focused floor role where you help customers find what they need, keep the space tidy, and hit daily sales goals. Includes benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, merchandise discounts, and performance incentives.

Employer: Madewell (J.Crew Group)

(J.Crew Group) Location: Minnetonka, MN

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: $13.50 – $15.52/hour

Help shoppers style outfits, stay on top of denim and fashion trends, and support basic store tasks. Perks include up to 60% off J.Crew/Madewell brands, bonus programs, and 401(k) with company match (eligibility varies).

Employer: Cetera Financial Group

Location: Minnetonka, MN

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $35,000 – $47,000/year (about $17.80 – $22.60/hour, plus bonus)

Office-based client service role supporting financial advisors: answer calls, schedule meetings, prep reports, and handle paperwork. Good fit if you’re organized, like helping clients, and want a path into finance/wealth management.

Employer: American Eagle Outfitters

Location: Minnetonka, MN

Type: Full-time, retail leadership

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, coach the team, and drive sales and fitting-room experience while keeping visuals and operations tight. Comes with store discount, potential bonuses, and access to health, retirement, and PTO benefits (based on eligibility).

If something looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—retail and client service roles in Minnetonka tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.