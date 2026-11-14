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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Minnetonka Right Now
Minnetonka neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you need moving supplies, winter help, or a little home decor, take a look below.
FREE Boxes – Great for Moving or Storage
Item: FREE boxes (large and medium)
Condition: Clean and in good condition, from vendor shipments
Location: 3616 Groveland, Wayzata, MN
Source: nextdoor.com
Large and medium shipping boxes, with the medium ones nested inside the larger boxes. Perfect for moving, storage, or organizing. The boxes are set out on the driveway and are first come, first served. No need to knock or contact—just stop by and take what you need from the driveway at house #3616.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Sand Bags – 65–70 lbs Each
Item: Free bags of sand
Weight: About 65–70 pounds per bag
Location: Spring Hill Park, Minnetonka, MN
Source: nextdoor.com
Bags of sand that can be used for extra weight in your pickup for winter or other projects. To pick up, you’ll need to message the poster through Nextdoor to arrange a time and exact pickup spot near Spring Hill Park.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Still Life Canvas Art – Tomatoes & Herbs
Item: Still life canvas art
Design: Colorful image of tomatoes and herbs on a tray
Location: Somerset Knolls, Minnetonka, MN
Source: nextdoor.com
Bright, food-themed wall art on canvas, great for a kitchen, dining area, or cozy nook. The piece features tomatoes and herbs arranged on a tray. Check the listing for any size details or extra photos, and contact the poster through Nextdoor to arrange pickup in Somerset Knolls.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Minnetonka tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out or stop by as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.