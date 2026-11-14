Minnetonka neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you need moving supplies, winter help, or a little home decor, take a look below.

Item: FREE boxes (large and medium)

Condition: Clean and in good condition, from vendor shipments

Location: 3616 Groveland, Wayzata, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

Large and medium shipping boxes, with the medium ones nested inside the larger boxes. Perfect for moving, storage, or organizing. The boxes are set out on the driveway and are first come, first served. No need to knock or contact—just stop by and take what you need from the driveway at house #3616.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free bags of sand

Weight: About 65–70 pounds per bag

Location: Spring Hill Park, Minnetonka, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

Bags of sand that can be used for extra weight in your pickup for winter or other projects. To pick up, you’ll need to message the poster through Nextdoor to arrange a time and exact pickup spot near Spring Hill Park.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Still life canvas art

Design: Colorful image of tomatoes and herbs on a tray

Location: Somerset Knolls, Minnetonka, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

Bright, food-themed wall art on canvas, great for a kitchen, dining area, or cozy nook. The piece features tomatoes and herbs arranged on a tray. Check the listing for any size details or extra photos, and contact the poster through Nextdoor to arrange pickup in Somerset Knolls.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Minnetonka tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out or stop by as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.