Looking for a dog in Minnetonka, MN? These pups from The Bond Between are ready for loving homes and some cozy couch time.

Breed: Terrier (Medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Terrier (Medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior female

female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: The Bond Between

Why you’ll love her: Willow is described as an angel who loves her people, is super affectionate, and gets along well with other dogs. She has a sweet, quirky personality and still has plenty of pep in her step.

She enjoys walks and has good energy for a senior, but she’ll need someone patient to help her with leash manners and her excitement around strangers (she can be a bit barky and pull when curious).

👉 Meet Willow D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / American Pit Bull Terrier

Shih Tzu / American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby male

male Color: Brindle/White

Brindle/White Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: The Bond Between

Why you’ll love him: Mumbo Jumbo’s foster says he has “the best personality” and you can’t help but fall in love with him. He’s a tiny, snuggly pup who hops around like a little jelly bean when excited and makes cute trilling sounds.

He is still a young puppy, so he’s learning potty training, what’s okay to chew, and how to sleep on his own without his siblings. He’ll need a family ready for normal puppy training and lots of love.

👉 Meet Mumbo Jumbo D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Feist / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Feist / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young female (low-energy puppy)

female (low-energy puppy) Color: White

White Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: The Bond Between

Why you’ll love her: Tinker “Bell” is a sweetheart who mostly wants to snuggle. She’s a low-energy puppy, great with other dogs, and loves to sit and gaze at you with her big puppy eyes. Belly rubs and treats are her favorites.

She’s still working on potty training, but she’s great on a leash. She is also looking for a foster or forever family.

To foster, email fostersupport@thebondbetween.org

👉 Meet Tinker D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / American Pit Bull Terrier

Shih Tzu / American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby male

male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: The Bond Between

Why you’ll love him: Skelly Bean is the largest of his siblings and often ends up at the bottom of the cuddle pile, being used as a pillow. He enjoys a good rough-and-tumble play session, then is happy to curl up and nap in your lap.

Like any young pup, he’s still learning potty training, what is and isn’t a chew toy, and how to sleep on his own.

👉 Meet Skelly Bean D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby female

female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: The Bond Between

Why you’ll love her: Pearl is one of six surviving puppies born to Mama Splendor, a sweet and resilient pocket bully who had a large litter on August 25 in Northern Minnesota. Pearl is part of a special little family (Diamond, Sapphire, Emerald, Ruby, Onyx & Pearl).

Pearl and her siblings are still very young and need safe, loving homes as they grow. The rescue has also been seeking a foster starting 9/16 to help Mama Splendor and the pups thrive.

To foster, email fostersupport@thebondbetween.org

👉 Meet Pearl D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please reach out to The Bond Between through their Adopt-a-Pet listings, or email fostersupport@thebondbetween.org if you can foster. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.