Looking for a dog in the Minneapolis area? These adoptable pups are hoping for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature) mix

Schnauzer (Miniature) mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter/Rescue: WOOF RIVER ANIMAL RESCUE – Minnetonka transport (with a trusted partner rescue)

(with a trusted partner rescue) Personality notes: Described as a sweet, happy boy with lots of puppy energy and lots of love to give . He was found at a park in Memphis, TN with his twin brother.

Described as a with and . He was found at a park in Memphis, TN with his twin brother. How to adopt: Download the adoption application from the link on his page and email the completed application to John at jhayesp@gmail.com . They ask that you submit an application rather than an inquiry with no application attached.

👉 Meet CHIP and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature) mix

Schnauzer (Miniature) mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter/Rescue: WOOF RIVER ANIMAL RESCUE – Minnetonka transport (with a trusted partner rescue)

(with a trusted partner rescue) Personality notes: Handsome, playful, and full of love. Jeffy is ready for his “happily ever after.” He was also found at a park in Memphis, TN alongside his sibling.

Jeffy is ready for his “happily ever after.” He was also found at a park in Memphis, TN alongside his sibling. How to adopt: Download the adoption application from his listing and email the completed application to John at jhayesp@gmail.com . Please send the application rather than a general inquiry.

👉 Meet JEFFY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Border Collie mix

Terrier (medium) / Border Collie mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $600

Shelter/Rescue: Ruff Start Rescue

Phone: (763) 355-3981

Personality notes: A confident, outgoing girl who loves adventure and play. She treats new people as best friends and new dogs as instant playmates. She has energy to spare and especially enjoys playing with other dogs of all sizes.

👉 Meet Tillie D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Rottweiler / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter/Rescue: Ruff Start Rescue

Phone: (763) 355-3981

Personality notes: Valor just joined her foster family, and they’re still getting to know her. More details will be added on her listing as they learn about her.

👉 Meet Valor D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Papillon mix

Chihuahua / Papillon mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $550

Shelter/Rescue: Ruff Start Rescue

Phone: (763) 355-3981

Personality notes: Maxwell is also new to his foster home, and his foster family is still learning about him. Check his listing for updates as they get to know his personality.

👉 Meet Maxwell D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Maltese mix

Poodle (Miniature) / Maltese mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $550

Shelter/Rescue: Ruff Start Rescue

Phone: (763) 355-3981

Personality notes: A loving, cuddly, and playful boy with a good amount of energy. He loves attention, walks, and playing ball. He is kennel trained and is doing well with going outside to potty, though he may have a few accidents while adjusting. He can be shy and nervous with new people and pets at first, so he’ll do best with a patient family willing to continue his training and help him build good habits.

👉 Meet Turk D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Boston Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Boston Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 7 years old)

Adult (about 7 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Adoption Fee: $0 (private rehome)

Shelter/Rescue: For Adoption By Private Owner (Minneapolis, MN)

Personality & home needs: Clementine has been through several homes and is looking for stability. She is reactive to the sight of other dogs and cats and may lunge and bark at animals she doesn’t know. She did adjust to a resident dog in her current home and has not bitten people or other animals, but she will need an adopter who can manage her reactivity and likely a quieter home with careful introductions. She loves being petted, snuggling under the covers, and being close to her person.

👉 Meet Clementine and contact her owner on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $600

Shelter/Rescue: Ruff Start Rescue

Phone: (763) 355-3981

Personality notes: A sweet, happy-go-lucky puppy and a social butterfly. Lorelai is good with adults, older kids, cats, and other dogs. She’s active, curious, loves to run and play with dog friends, and enjoys toys. She’s also described as smart and already learning.

👉 Meet Lorelai D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/White

Cream/White Adoption Fee: $600

Shelter/Rescue: Ruff Start Rescue

Phone: (763) 355-3981

Personality notes: A busy, curious puppy who doesn’t like to miss out on fun. Rory loves zooming around the yard, playing with foster siblings, and keeping herself entertained with toys. She’s social and enjoys other dogs, and does well with cats, adults, and older kids.

👉 Meet Rory D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/White

Cream/White Adoption Fee: $600

Shelter/Rescue: Ruff Start Rescue

Phone: (763) 355-3981

Personality notes: A happy, outgoing puppy who thinks everyone is a new best friend. Sookie is very social and enjoys being around people and other dogs. She gets along with adults, older kids, cats, and dogs, and loves to run, play, and stay busy.

👉 Meet Sookie D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Minneapolis area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Reach out to the listed rescue or owner, ask questions, and set up a meet-and-greet—your new best friend could be waiting.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.