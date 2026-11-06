📣 Minnetonka Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Minnetonka’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and business services. If you like building relationships, closing deals, or crafting strong messages, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare Location: Minnetonka, MN (remote from anywhere in the U.S.)

(remote from anywhere in the U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,700 – $193,200/year (based on experience and location)

High-impact writing role where you shape complex Medicaid RFP proposals that can affect care for millions. Ideal if you have deep Medicaid + RFP + provider network experience and enjoy strategy, cross-functional work, and using AI tools to improve proposal quality.

Employer: KLC Financial (subsidiary of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company)

(subsidiary of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company) Location: Minnetonka, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Relationship-focused role managing a portfolio of 25+ priority and 100+ total accounts, acting as the main contact for customers and a key partner to sales, operations, and accounting. Good fit if you’re organized, detail-oriented, and like blending customer service, light sales, and internal coordination.

Employer: Auris (an Acrisure company)

(an Acrisure company) Location: Minnetonka, MN (field-based in the area)

(field-based in the area) Type: Full-time, W-2

Compensation: Uncapped commission + residuals + portfolio equity; top 25% may earn about $90,000–$105,000+ in year one

Outside sales role selling payroll and HR solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, with heavy prospecting, in-person meetings, and a short sales cycle. Great if you’re a driven “hunter” who loves cold-calling, wants uncapped earnings, and likes working independently in the field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—employers update openings and pay ranges all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.