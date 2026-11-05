💻 Minnetonka IT Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Minnetonka’s tech scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and finance. If you’re in IT and want solid pay plus modern tools, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Medica Services Company LLC

Medica Services Company LLC Location: Minnetonka, MN (office role, ~3 days/week onsite; also open to Madison, WI)

(office role, ~3 days/week onsite; also open to Madison, WI) Salary: $62,700 – $107,500 (typical hiring range $62,700 – $94,080 )

(typical hiring range ) Type: Full-time

Full-time Work focus: Analyze medical, financial, and operational data, build reports and dashboards, and support teams across Finance, Operations, Clinical, and Product. Great fit if you have 3+ years in data/healthcare analytics and skills in SQL/SAS/Snowflake and tools like Power BI/Tableau/Qlik.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank Location: Minnetonka, MN (office; some flexible work may be available)

(office; some flexible work may be available) Salary: $70,000 – $140,000

Type: Full-time, exempt (salary, no overtime)

Full-time, exempt (salary, no overtime) Work focus: Lead the bank’s test data management strategy—design synthetic data solutions, build automation and data pipelines, and cut down use of production data in test environments. Ideal if you have 5+ years in data/engineering, know databases, APIs, CI/CD, automation, and have experience with masking, tokenization, or virtualization.

Employer: Optum (UnitedHealth Group)

Optum (UnitedHealth Group) Location: Minnetonka, MN or remote anywhere in the U.S. (Minneapolis/DC hires: 4 days/week in office )

or (Minneapolis/DC hires: ) Salary: $120,100 – $214,500

Type: Full-time

Full-time Work focus: Full-stack AI/ML engineering with LLMs and Generative AI—build React frontends, Java REST/GraphQL APIs, Kafka streaming, MySQL schemas, and Kubernetes-based microservices. Best for folks with 4+ years full-stack, 3+ years AI/ML with LLMs, plus strong cloud, Kafka, Kubernetes, and CI/CD experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills and options like hybrid or remote work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.