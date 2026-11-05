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Minnetonka
💻 Minnetonka IT Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings
7 days ago
Minnetonka’s tech scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and finance. If you’re in IT and want solid pay plus modern tools, these roles are worth a look.
Healthcare Data Analyst
- Employer: Medica Services Company LLC
- Location: Minnetonka, MN (office role, ~3 days/week onsite; also open to Madison, WI)
- Salary: $62,700 – $107,500 (typical hiring range $62,700 – $94,080)
- Type: Full-time
- Work focus: Analyze medical, financial, and operational data, build reports and dashboards, and support teams across Finance, Operations, Clinical, and Product. Great fit if you have 3+ years in data/healthcare analytics and skills in SQL/SAS/Snowflake and tools like Power BI/Tableau/Qlik.
Lead Test Data Management Engineer
- Employer: Huntington National Bank
- Location: Minnetonka, MN (office; some flexible work may be available)
- Salary: $70,000 – $140,000
- Type: Full-time, exempt (salary, no overtime)
- Work focus: Lead the bank’s test data management strategy—design synthetic data solutions, build automation and data pipelines, and cut down use of production data in test environments. Ideal if you have 5+ years in data/engineering, know databases, APIs, CI/CD, automation, and have experience with masking, tokenization, or virtualization.
Sr AI/ML Engineer – Remote Nationwide or Office-Based in MN/DC/NJ
- Employer: Optum (UnitedHealth Group)
- Location: Minnetonka, MN or remote anywhere in the U.S. (Minneapolis/DC hires: 4 days/week in office)
- Salary: $120,100 – $214,500
- Type: Full-time
- Work focus: Full-stack AI/ML engineering with LLMs and Generative AI—build React frontends, Java REST/GraphQL APIs, Kafka streaming, MySQL schemas, and Kubernetes-based microservices. Best for folks with 4+ years full-stack, 3+ years AI/ML with LLMs, plus strong cloud, Kafka, Kubernetes, and CI/CD experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills and options like hybrid or remote work.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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