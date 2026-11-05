⚖️ Minnetonka, MN Legal & Risk Roles with Multiple Openings

Minnetonka has some strong legal and compliance roles right now, especially if you like working close to the action in medtech, banking, or government contracts.

Below are several solid options you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: AtriCure, Inc.

AtriCure, Inc. Location: Minnetonka, MN (Minnesota role)

(Minnesota role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,000 – $129,000 USD

Lead global regulatory strategy for innovative Afib treatment devices, including 510(k), PMA, and international submissions (EU, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan). Great fit if you have 4+ years in medical device regulatory, enjoy owning submissions with minimal review, and want a role that partners closely with R&D, clinical, and global agencies like FDA and Health Canada.

Employer: Stratasys

Location: Minnetonka, MN (4 days on-site, 1 day remote)

(4 days on-site, 1 day remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the legal team for U.S. government and defense contracts at a global 3D printing leader. You’ll work with FAR/DFARS, SAM, CAGE, CMMC, NIST 800-171, ITAR/EAR, and help manage proposals, flow-downs, and compliance questions across Sales, Legal, IT/Security, and Trade Compliance. Ideal if you have 3+ years in government/defense contracting or contracts admin and want a focused, legal-adjacent role.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Minnetonka, MN (Office; some flexible work possible)

(Office; some flexible work possible) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $93,000 – $189,000 annual base , plus incentive plan

, plus incentive plan Applications accepted through: 11/11/2026 (may stay open longer)

Own operational and regulatory risk programs for a major business segment, with a focus on Credit Administration. You’ll evaluate controls, oversee testing, manage risk reporting, and partner with senior leaders and audit teams. Best for someone with 7+ years in audit, compliance, risk, or credit risk who likes big-picture risk strategy and influencing change.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles often pop up from the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.