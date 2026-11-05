👔 Minnetonka Management Jobs with Multiple Hybrid & Gym Roles

Minnetonka has a nice mix of leadership roles right now, from mission-driven animal rescue work to health insurance and fitness club management.

Here are several executive & management openings worth a look:

Employer: The Bond Between

The Bond Between Location: Minnetonka, MN (Hybrid) – 3 days on-site, 2 days remote

– 3 days on-site, 2 days remote Type: Full-time

Pay: $24/hour (exempt, paid hourly)

(exempt, paid hourly) Benefits: Dental, health, HSA, life insurance, PTO, parental leave, retirement plan, employee discount

This role leads a team that supports animal rescue, foster, and adoption operations. You’ll manage staff and volunteers, improve processes, work closely with the VP of Rescue Operations, and help more animals find homes.

Employer: Dahl Consulting (supporting a nonprofit health plan client)

(supporting a nonprofit health plan client) Location: Minnetonka, MN (Hybrid) – onsite Tuesday–Thursday

– onsite Tuesday–Thursday Type: Contract (6 months, potential to extend/convert)

Pay: $60.00–$70.00/hour

Industry: Health insurance

This senior role leads large, cross-functional transformation projects in a Scaled Agile (SAFe) environment. Good fit if you have 5+ years of project management, healthcare experience, and enjoy working with executive leaders on big system and process changes.

Employer: Baseline Fitness (Planet Fitness franchise)

Location: Minnetonka, MN

Type: Full-time, Supervisor

Pay: $46,000–$50,000/year

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, HSA, free gym membership for you + 1, employee discounts, advancement opportunities, various supplemental insurances

Run day-to-day gym operations, lead the front desk team, and keep members happy and motivated. Great if you have at least 1 year of management experience and like a fast-paced, people-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles often pop up from the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.