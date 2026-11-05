🎓 Minnetonka Education Jobs: Multiple Roles With Solid Pay

Minnetonka has a few nice education‑focused roles open right now, from early childhood classrooms to regional training work. If you like helping people learn and grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Learning Care / Everbrook Academy of Minnetonka

Learning Care / Location: Minnetonka, MN

Type: Part-time (Monday–Friday, no nights or weekends)

(Monday–Friday, no nights or weekends) Pay: $19.19 – $20.94/hour

Help care for young children in a clean, fun, and organized classroom while you build your skills in child development. This role stands out for its 50% childcare discount, tuition reimbursement, health benefits (even limited options for part‑time), 401(k) with company match, and the chance to bring your own kids to work.

Note: This same Assistant Teacher role also appears on Indeed; it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: Culligan Water (Packard Culligan)

Location: Listed as Minnetonka, MN (supports Western dealerships; must live near Phoenix, Boise, Bozeman, Billings, Butte, Tucson, or Twin Falls)

Listed as Type: Full-time , up to 75% travel , remote when not traveling

, up to , remote when not traveling Pay: Base salary plus up to 10% incentive plan (exact base not listed)

Lead training for service technicians and support field operations across multiple dealerships. This job is appealing if you enjoy teaching adults, building training programs, and being on the road, with $0 deductible medical insurance, a 401(k) with match, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back for similar roles—employers often post new openings in the same area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.