🏗️ Several Engineering Roles in Minnetonka, Including $80K+ Program

Minnetonka’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around power and product design. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are a few solid options worth a quick look.

Employer: Westwood Professional Services

Westwood Professional Services Location: Minnetonka, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level role focused on overhead and underground power transmission lines across the U.S. You’ll support a Lead Engineer, work on everything from line routing to permitting, and may travel to project sites to meet clients.

Employer: Westwood Professional Services

Westwood Professional Services Location: Minnetonka, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

More senior design role working on 34.5kV–500kV overhead transmission lines. You’ll use tools like PLS-CADD and AutoCAD, apply NESC/ASCE/IEEE standards, and handle full project design from routing to foundations and construction documents.

Employer: Blue Ventis

Location: Minnetonka, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$82,000 per year

Rotational program for early-career engineers in Engineering R&D. You’ll get hands-on testing, design, and documentation work, plus cohort-based training, mentorship, and leadership workshops. Great fit if you’re just out of school and want a structured growth path.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on what they need and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.