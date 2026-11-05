🛒 Minnetonka Retail Jobs with Multiple High-Earning Roles

Minnetonka’s retail scene is busy right now, especially around Ridgedale. If you like helping customers and don’t mind evenings or weekends, there are several solid options open.

Employer: TravisMathew

TravisMathew Location: Minnetonka, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This premium lifestyle apparel brand needs a hands-on leader to help run daily store operations, coach the team, and drive sales. Good fit if you have a few years of retail management and like a mix of sales, visual merchandising, and team leadership.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Location: Minnetonka, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive wages)

Full-time roles with a big benefits package: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, holiday pay, and employee discount. Great if you’re reliable, self-motivated, and can work some nights and weekends.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Minnetonka, MN (Ridgedale)

Type: Full-time, commission sales (seasonal & regular)

Pay: $15.25/hour base + 3%–14.5% commission (role-dependent)

Work in departments like women’s, men’s, kids, shoes, or accessories, helping customers look and feel their best. Good for fashion lovers who want real earning potential, strong benefits, and don’t mind a fast-paced, on-your-feet job with evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Furniture Mart USA

Location: Minnetonka, MN

Type: Full-time, commission sales

Earnings: Uncapped commission; average $60K–$90K, top performers $100K–$150K+

High-traffic showroom with uncapped earning potential, paid training, and clear paths into management. Ideal if you’re competitive, goal-driven, and ready to work evenings/weekends in exchange for big commission upside and strong benefits.

Employer: Bath & Body Works

Location: Ridgedale Center, Minnetonka, MN

Type: Full-time leadership

Salary: Not listed (eligible for performance-based bonus)

Lead a fun, fragrance-focused store while hiring, coaching, and motivating the team. Comes with 40% discount, free product, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, and tuition support—great if you want a long-term retail leadership path.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—retail roles around Ridgedale tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.