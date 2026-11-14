Apr 9, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) faces the Dallas Stars attack during the game between the Stars and the Wild at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jesper Wallstedt turns 24 today, and he’ll spend his birthday in net for the Minnesota Wild against the Boston Bruins.

On the season, Wallstedt is 13-2-3 with a 1.94 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. That’s second and third in the league among goalies who have played 10 games or more, respectively. His 13 wins lead the NHL. Among goalies with at least 10 games, he ranks second in GAA and third in save percentage.

Behind him, the Wild (14-3-4) sit first in the Central and the West with 32 points. They’ve allowed an NHL-low 2.19 goals per game, and they’ve done it without their 2025-26 starting goalie, who played 50 games for them last season.

MN Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson nearing a return

Filip Gustavsson hasn’t played yet this season after offseason hip surgery. According to Michael Russo (The Athletic), that could change as soon as next weekend, with a conditioning assignment in Iowa looking more and more likely.

If that happens, Russo continues, he’d take the ice for Iowa for the first time next weekend, during their trip to San Diego for two games against the Gulls on Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21.

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A long road back from hip surgery

Bill Guerin announced Gustavsson’s hip surgery on May 18 and didn’t know then whether Gustavsson would be ready for the start of the season. He wasn’t. The Wild placed him on injured reserve on Sept. 28 and moved him to long-term injured reserve on Oct. 9.

On Oct. 18, head coach John Hynes said Gustavsson was still “quite a ways” away and added, “I don’t think less than a month.” By Nov. 6, Hynes had a clearer timeline.

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Gustavsson was Minnesota’s starter the last time he was on the ice for a regular season game. Last season, he went 28-15-6 with a 2.69 GAA, a .904 save percentage and four shutouts in 50 games.

He’s also in the first year of a five-year extension worth $34 million, with a $6.8 million cap hit through 2030-31. Even with him on LTIR, the Wild needed the Crotty and Pitlick moves to get on the right side of the cap. Once he is back, he will slide in behind Walstedt.