Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

On Sunday, Kirk Cousins will lead the Minnesota Vikings out of the tunnel for the first time since the 2023 season. Adding to the pressure, the division rival Green Bay Packers are the opponent.

Of course, the NFL is a war of attrition on a weekly basis. For the second meeting this season, Minnesota won’t have to face Josh Jacobs or Micah Parsons. The Vikings will be without plenty of their own talent too.

TJ Hockenson being ruled out is not a positive development, and Jordan Addison was a late addition to the injury report as well. While we wait on more info surrounding Addison’s status for Sunday, the Vikings have elevated a pair of players from their practice squad to provide depth.

MN Vikings add Devin Culp and Jeshaun Jones

With Hockenson out and Josh Oliver lost for the season, Kevin O’Connell has just Ben Yurosek and Gavin Bartholomew at tight end on the 53-man roster. So the elevation of Devin Culp makes sense. Should Addison miss the game too, Jeshaun Jones provides insurance, but the move also signifies a belief that Minnesota’s number two will be ready to rock.

Two tight ends would have been a thin group for a Vikings offense that relies on the position, and neither Yurosek nor Bartholomew is very accomplished at the professional level. Culp was a seventh-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024 but had just six catches and a touchdown in 18 games with them.

While Yurosek is more of a blocking tight end, Culp is insurance behind Bartholomew as the vertical threat, and he was impressive when turning on the afterburners at the combine.

Why Jeshaun Jones over Odell Beckham Jr.?

It seems notable that the call went to Jones and not Odell Beckham Jr., who was signed to the active roster and then rejoined the practice squad. Jauan Jennings is already out, so if the MN Vikings were actually worried about Addison’s availability, someone with higher upside than Jones would have made sense.

Cousins returns to the place he last played with the Vikings and the scene of his Achilles injury. Kevin O’Connell is hoping Cousins can run a competent offense and that Minnesota improves to 7-2 with their second win over Green Bay this season.