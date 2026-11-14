Nick Wosika-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Wild are in Boston on Saturday trying to add more points to their already gawdy total of 32, the most in both the Central Division and Western Conference.

Entering tonight’s matchup, the Wild have a 98% chance of making the playoffs, according to multiple models and sportsbooks. Even more impressive, they’ve done it all without top-line defenseman, Brock Faber.

The former Gopher fractured his skull on Sept. 25 when a puck hit him in the side of the head during the Wild’s preseason finale against Dallas. He had surgery two days later, spent three days at Regions Hospital and has missed all 21 regular season games since.

Doctors cleared Faber to practice in early November. By Nov. 12, head coach John Hynes confirmed that the target date for his return was Saturday, but there were “no guarantees.” As recent as Friday, there were real doubts over whether or not Faber would hit that date, or wait Tuesday when the Wild return home against Nashville.

Minnesota Wild activate Brock Faber for his season debut

But then Saturday morning, the Wild made it official, activating Faber from injured reserve, and announcing on social media that the 24-year-old defenseman is back.

Hynes confirmed the debut, according to Joe O’Donnell (Wild radio). Michael Russo (The Athletic) reported that Joel Eriksson Ek will play as well.

Related: MN Wild Getting Healthier Again; Faber Back…?

The defense pairs aren’t set yet. Russo listed two options, with Faber skating next to either Quinn Hughes or Jonas Brodin, and Olli Maatta and Zach Bogosian together on the third pair.

A win against the Bruins would add to a 10-game point streak and mark seven straight road victories all without Brock Faber.

What are MN Wild getting back with Faber’s return?

Last season, the Maple Grove native had career highs of 15 goals and 51 points in 80 games, with 36 assists and a plus-18. His 15 goals led Wild defensemen and tied for 10th among all NHL defensemen.

Faber averaged 24:41 of ice time, second on the team behind Hughes. He’s now in year two of an eight-year, $68 million contract that carries an $8.5 million cap hit through 2032-33.

Faber and the Wild face the Bruins (13-5-1) tonight at 6 p.m. CT at TD Garden on Wild+ and Fubo. Russo reported that Jesper Wallstedt will start in goal against Jeremy Swayman.